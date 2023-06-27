The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Ketel Marte and Manuel Margot have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -130 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rays have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 46 of its 81 chances.

The Rays are 9-6-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-10 20-17 24-13 30-14 42-23 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.