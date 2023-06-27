On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 33rd in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 52 of 77 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.6%).

In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .298 AVG .286 .429 OBP .377 .539 SLG .429 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 34 RBI 20 33/24 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings