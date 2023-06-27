Manuel Margot -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 64.4% of his 59 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.

He has scored in 22 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .235 AVG .300 .299 OBP .353 .357 SLG .411 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings