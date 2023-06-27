On Tuesday, Luke Raley (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .274 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

In 56.9% of his 58 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (17.2%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.0% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (43.1%), including 10 multi-run games (17.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .241 AVG .304 .344 OBP .356 .518 SLG .620 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 13 RBI 15 34/7 K/BB 29/5 6 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings