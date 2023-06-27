Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luke Raley (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .274 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 56.9% of his 58 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (17.2%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.0% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (43.1%), including 10 multi-run games (17.2%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.241
|AVG
|.304
|.344
|OBP
|.356
|.518
|SLG
|.620
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|15
|34/7
|K/BB
|29/5
|6
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5).
