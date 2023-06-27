Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Siri (hitting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Royals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 30 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 29.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 45.8% of his games this season (22 of 48), with two or more RBI nine times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (52.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|19
|.258
|AVG
|.209
|.320
|OBP
|.260
|.548
|SLG
|.552
|10
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
