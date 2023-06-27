Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 55.7% of his games this season (39 of 70), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (22.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (15.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (38.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.252
|AVG
|.265
|.353
|OBP
|.371
|.487
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (9-2) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
