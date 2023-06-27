Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (31.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (38.3%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.0% of his games this season (27 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|25
|.286
|AVG
|.311
|.344
|OBP
|.337
|.571
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|10
|32/10
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (9-2) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
