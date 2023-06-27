Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.2%).

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (40.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .264 AVG .195 .287 OBP .220 .484 SLG .338 12 XBH 5 4 HR 3 12 RBI 7 26/3 K/BB 23/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings