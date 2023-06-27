Right now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Buccaneers games hit the over.

Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Devin White posted 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +6600 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +12500 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of June 27 at 5:23 AM ET.