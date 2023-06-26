Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
- Buccaneers games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Tampa Bay compiled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked ninth defensively with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Buccaneers put up a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.
- When the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.
- In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.
- In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In 17 games, Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.
- Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
