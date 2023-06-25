Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yandy Diaz (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (76) this season while batting .305 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 45 of 65 games this year (69.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (35.4%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 24 games this year (36.9%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 65 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.321
|AVG
|.287
|.406
|OBP
|.383
|.522
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/18
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (1-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
