On Sunday, Yandy Diaz (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (76) this season while batting .305 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 45 of 65 games this year (69.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (35.4%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In 24 games this year (36.9%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 of 65 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .321 AVG .287 .406 OBP .383 .522 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/18 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings