Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 69.9% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.2% of them.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Franco has driven in a run in 25 games this year (34.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.7%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.302
|AVG
|.273
|.361
|OBP
|.338
|.525
|SLG
|.391
|22
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|10
|22/15
|K/BB
|21/12
|11
|SB
|13
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
