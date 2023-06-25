The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 69.9% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.2% of them.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Franco has driven in a run in 25 games this year (34.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.7%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .302 AVG .273 .361 OBP .338 .525 SLG .391 22 XBH 9 6 HR 3 27 RBI 10 22/15 K/BB 21/12 11 SB 13

Royals Pitching Rankings