Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Royals
|Rays vs Royals Odds
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .213.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 32 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has an RBI in 17 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.3% of his games this season (27 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.181
|AVG
|.241
|.306
|OBP
|.328
|.266
|SLG
|.491
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|18
|27/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.