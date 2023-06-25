The Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) and Kansas City Royals (22-55) clash on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (2-1) for the Rays and Daniel Lynch (1-3) for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.97 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (1-3, 4.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in five games this season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Glasnow has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

During five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Lynch heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynch is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

