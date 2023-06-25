The Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) will lean on Wander Franco when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (22-55) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, June 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +210. An 8.5-run total is set in this contest.

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.97 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (1-3, 4.45 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 48 (70.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Rays have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Rays went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Royals have won in 19, or 29.7%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +210 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -800 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.