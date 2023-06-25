The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena will take on the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second-best in baseball with 122 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is second in baseball, slugging .464.

The Rays are third in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (448 total).

The Rays rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).

The Rays have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.203).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Glasnow is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Glasnow enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Orioles L 8-6 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles W 7-2 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals W 11-3 Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals L 9-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane McClanahan Tommy Henry 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/30/2023 Mariners - Away Yonny Chirinos Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby

