Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) and the Kansas City Royals (22-55) facing off at Tropicana Field (on June 25) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Daniel Lynch (1-3, 4.45 ERA).

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Rays have won 48, or 70.6%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Tampa Bay has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 73.3% chance to win.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 448 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule