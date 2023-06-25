Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Margot is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Margot has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (5.2%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Margot has driven in a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%).
  • In 37.9% of his games this year (22 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 27
.234 AVG .300
.301 OBP .353
.362 SLG .411
7 XBH 8
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 17/7
2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Lynch (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
