Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .234.

Siri has picked up a hit in 29 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (27.7%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 44.7% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 19 .253 AVG .209 .310 OBP .260 .516 SLG .552 9 XBH 11 7 HR 6 19 RBI 14 32/8 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings