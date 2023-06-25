On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .263 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

In 56.5% of his games this season (39 of 69), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (40.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .261 AVG .265 .363 OBP .371 .504 SLG .469 12 XBH 13 8 HR 5 31 RBI 19 23/15 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

