On Sunday, Harold Ramirez (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .300.

Ramirez has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (32.2%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (15.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Ramirez has driven home a run in 22 games this season (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 27 of 59 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 25 .291 AVG .311 .346 OBP .337 .581 SLG .367 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 23 RBI 10 32/9 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 1

