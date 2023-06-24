After claiming a win in the U.S. Open in his last outing, Wyndham Clark is ready to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Clark at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Clark has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 18 rounds played.

Clark has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in 10 of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Clark has won two of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Clark has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 26 -7 278 2 25 3 7 $10.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Clark's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 25th.

Clark has made the cut two times in his previous five entries in this event.

Clark finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Clark has played in the past year has been 498 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.15).

Clark was better than 97% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Clark recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Clark had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Clark carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that most recent competition, Clark's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Clark finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Clark carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Clark Odds to Win: +4000

