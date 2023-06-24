Wander Franco -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

In 69.4% of his 72 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has had an RBI in 24 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 of 72 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .297 AVG .273 .358 OBP .338 .506 SLG .391 21 XBH 9 5 HR 3 25 RBI 10 22/15 K/BB 21/12 11 SB 13

Royals Pitching Rankings