Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vidal Brujan -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has a walk while batting .195.
- Brujan has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
- Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.238
|AVG
|.150
|.273
|OBP
|.190
|.238
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
