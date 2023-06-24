Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .212.
  • Walls has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 60 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Walls has driven home a run in 17 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.178 AVG .241
.308 OBP .328
.267 SLG .491
6 XBH 13
1 HR 6
7 RBI 18
27/16 K/BB 30/14
7 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Lyles (0-11) takes the mound for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.