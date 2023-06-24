Rays vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) host the Kansas City Royals (21-55) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (3-2) for the Rays and Jordan Lyles (0-11) for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.62 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos
- The Rays' Chirinos (3-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .196.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
- Lyles has registered two quality starts this season.
- Lyles will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He given up at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.