Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +225 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-275). A 9-run total is set in this matchup.

Rays vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +225 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last three chances. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Tampa Bay's past five contests has been 7.8, a span in which the Rays and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 48 of the 67 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.6%).

Tampa Bay has a record of 7-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (87.5% winning percentage).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-30-4).

The Rays have a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-9 20-17 23-12 30-14 42-22 11-4

