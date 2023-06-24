Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) and Kansas City Royals (21-55) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 7-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Rays, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Yonny Chirinos (3-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 7, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rays are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 48, or 71.6%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 71.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored 444 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

