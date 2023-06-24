Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 79 hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 75 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 75), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (40.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (50.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.0%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.308
|AVG
|.286
|.444
|OBP
|.377
|.564
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|20
|32/24
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
