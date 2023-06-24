The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 79 hits.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 22nd in slugging.
  • Arozarena has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 75 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 75), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (40.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season (50.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.0%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 35
.308 AVG .286
.444 OBP .377
.564 SLG .429
15 XBH 9
9 HR 5
34 RBI 20
32/24 K/BB 44/19
6 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
