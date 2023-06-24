Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Manuel Margot (hitting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 37 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 5.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.234
|AVG
|.300
|.301
|OBP
|.353
|.362
|SLG
|.411
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-11) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5).
