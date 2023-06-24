Maja Stark is in 106th place, at +5, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Maja Stark Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Stark has shot better than par six times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 17 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 17 rounds, Stark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Stark has had an average finish of 55th.

In her past five events, Stark has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Stark has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 33 -5 263 1 15 3 5 $719,330

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Stark finished 106th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 6,621 yards, 394 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Stark has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,563 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Stark's Last Time Out

Stark was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

Her 4.16-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give placed her in the 41st percentile.

Stark shot better than 66% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.55 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Stark recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Stark carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.1).

Stark's two birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were less than the tournament average (3.0).

At that most recent competition, Stark's par-4 performance (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Stark ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 10 of the 20 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Stark recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Stark's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

