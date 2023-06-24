Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Luke Raley (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .276 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.
- Raley is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has an RBI in 17 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.244
|AVG
|.304
|.352
|OBP
|.356
|.538
|SLG
|.620
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|15
|31/7
|K/BB
|29/5
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5).
