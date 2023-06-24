The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Royals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .240 with six doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 46 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 46), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had an RBI in 21 games this season (45.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 19 .264 AVG .209 .323 OBP .260 .540 SLG .552 9 XBH 11 7 HR 6 19 RBI 14 31/8 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings