Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (133 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (39 of 69), with at least two hits 16 times (23.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 28 games this season (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.261
|AVG
|.265
|.363
|OBP
|.371
|.504
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (0-11) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
