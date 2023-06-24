The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Hannah Green is currently in 86th place with a score of +4.

Looking to place a bet on Hannah Green at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Hannah Green Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Green has shot below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Green has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five events, Green has finished atop the leaderboard once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Green has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 28 -7 262 1 17 3 5 $916,315

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Green has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 46th.

Green has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Green finished 86th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Green has played i the last year (6,562 yards) is 59 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,621).

Green's Last Time Out

Green finished in the 38th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was strong enough to place her in the 71st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Green was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.65 strokes).

Green shot equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Green had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.1).

Green's five birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average (3.0).

In that most recent competition, Green posted a bogey or worse on five of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Green ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with seven on the 20 par-5 holes.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Green finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Green Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Green's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.