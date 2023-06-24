The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .241.

Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last games.

In 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%) Mejia has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .217 AVG .268 .250 OBP .311 .417 SLG .393 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings