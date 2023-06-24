The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.8%).
  • He has homered in 14.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 22
.270 AVG .195
.293 OBP .220
.494 SLG .338
12 XBH 5
4 HR 3
12 RBI 7
26/3 K/BB 23/3
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
