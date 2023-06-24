Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.8%).
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.270
|AVG
|.195
|.293
|OBP
|.220
|.494
|SLG
|.338
|12
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|26/3
|K/BB
|23/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
