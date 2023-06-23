Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (76) this season while batting .309 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 13th in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during his last outings.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (17.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.328
|AVG
|.287
|.411
|OBP
|.383
|.534
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/17
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (88 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.