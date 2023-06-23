On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (76) this season while batting .309 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 13th in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during his last outings.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (17.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .328 AVG .287 .411 OBP .383 .534 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/17 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

