Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Taylor Walls (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .206.
- In 50.8% of his 59 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.2%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this year (45.8%), including seven multi-run games (11.9%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.163
|AVG
|.241
|.301
|OBP
|.328
|.244
|SLG
|.491
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|18
|26/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (88 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
