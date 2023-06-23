On Friday, Taylor Walls (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .206.

In 50.8% of his 59 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.2%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this year (45.8%), including seven multi-run games (11.9%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .163 AVG .241 .301 OBP .328 .244 SLG .491 5 XBH 13 1 HR 6 5 RBI 18 26/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings