Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at Tropicana Field on Friday, June 23, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Rays vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (8-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-7, 4.34 ERA)

Rays vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 47, or 71.2%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 8-2 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (29%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Josh Lowe 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -598 - 1st

