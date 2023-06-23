The Tampa Bay Rays will send a hot-hitting Manuel Margot to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second-best in baseball with 120 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks second in baseball, slugging .463.

The Rays are third in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (433 total).

The Rays are second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.196).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Eflin heads into this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles L 8-6 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles W 7-2 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane McClanahan Tommy Henry 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies

