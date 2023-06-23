Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (36 of 57), with at least two hits nine times (15.8%).
- He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (36.8%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 21 of 57 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.225
|AVG
|.300
|.296
|OBP
|.353
|.348
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Greinke (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.34 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
