Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

In 63.9% of his 61 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 61), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 26 games this year (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (42.6%), including six games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .275 AVG .281 .302 OBP .341 .451 SLG .535 12 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 25 26/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

