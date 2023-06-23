Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 63.9% of his 61 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 61), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 26 games this year (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (42.6%), including six games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.281
|.302
|OBP
|.341
|.451
|SLG
|.535
|12
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|25
|26/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.34), 29th in WHIP (1.161), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
