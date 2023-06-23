The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .227 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 26.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (44.4%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 51.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .241 AVG .209 .304 OBP .260 .494 SLG .552 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 14 30/8 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings