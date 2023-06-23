Isaac Paredes and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .263.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

In 38 of 68 games this season (55.9%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 68), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven home a run in 28 games this season (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (26 of 68), with two or more runs nine times (13.2%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .261 AVG .265 .362 OBP .371 .514 SLG .469 12 XBH 13 8 HR 5 31 RBI 19 23/14 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings