Dream vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Friday, June 23, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (5-6) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the New York Liberty (7-3), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup.
Dream vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-7.5)
|167
|-365
|+300
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-375
|+280
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-375
|+260
|Tipico
|Liberty (-8.5)
|165.5
|-380
|+280
Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream are 6-4-0 ATS this year.
- New York has covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.
- Dream games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
