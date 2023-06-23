Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .228 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (14.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 19 of 47 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.259
|AVG
|.195
|.284
|OBP
|.220
|.482
|SLG
|.338
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|25/3
|K/BB
|23/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.34 ERA ranks 49th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.