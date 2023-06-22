On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (batting .244 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Cuas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 73 hits, batting .303 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 14th in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .227.

In 69.8% of his games this season (44 of 63), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 38.1% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54.0% of his games this season (34 of 63), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .317 AVG .287 .404 OBP .383 .532 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/17 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

