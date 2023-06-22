Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (batting .244 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Cuas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 73 hits, batting .303 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 14th in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .227.
- In 69.8% of his games this season (44 of 63), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38.1% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54.0% of his games this season (34 of 63), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.317
|AVG
|.287
|.404
|OBP
|.383
|.532
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/17
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cuas will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 32 times this season.
- In 32 games this season, he has compiled a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .264 against him.
