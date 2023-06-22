Wander Franco, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jose Cuas on the mound, June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 60th in slugging.

In 69.4% of his 72 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (33.3%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .297 AVG .273 .358 OBP .338 .506 SLG .391 21 XBH 9 5 HR 3 25 RBI 10 22/15 K/BB 21/12 11 SB 13

Royals Pitching Rankings