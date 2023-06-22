Vidal Brujan is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 12, when he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan has a walk while hitting .182.
  • In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Brujan has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.231 AVG .150
.286 OBP .190
.231 SLG .150
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cuas gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
  • In 32 games this season, he has a 4.15 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .264 against him.
