Vidal Brujan is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 12, when he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has a walk while hitting .182.

In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Brujan has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .231 AVG .150 .286 OBP .190 .231 SLG .150 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

